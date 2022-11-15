Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 126.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 110.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.74. 37,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,659. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

