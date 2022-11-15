Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 77.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

