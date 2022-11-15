Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 13,660 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.29% of AptarGroup worth $19,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 475,626 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after acquiring an additional 78,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $135.81. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

