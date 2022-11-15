Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $179.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

