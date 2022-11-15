Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hasbro worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 998.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 15.3% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 111.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.14 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

