Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

About Mondelez International

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.