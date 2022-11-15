Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

DIS opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

