Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.91) to €16.10 ($16.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.53) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

