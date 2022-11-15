Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $36,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $104.46. 21,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,529. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

