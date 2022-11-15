Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 95.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,030.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,809.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,925.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,441.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

