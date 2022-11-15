BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCVVF opened at 6.68 on Tuesday. BOC Aviation has a 52-week low of 6.25 and a 52-week high of 9.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is 7.03.

Get BOC Aviation alerts:

BOC Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company worldwide. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; arranges debt financing and other financial services for airlines and aircraft investors; and sells aircrafts.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.