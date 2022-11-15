BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BOC Aviation Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BCVVF opened at 6.68 on Tuesday. BOC Aviation has a 52-week low of 6.25 and a 52-week high of 9.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is 7.03.
BOC Aviation Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOC Aviation (BCVVF)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.