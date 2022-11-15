BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVFGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCVVF opened at 6.68 on Tuesday. BOC Aviation has a 52-week low of 6.25 and a 52-week high of 9.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is 7.03.

BOC Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company worldwide. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; arranges debt financing and other financial services for airlines and aircraft investors; and sells aircrafts.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.