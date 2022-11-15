Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.25.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$50.35 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$41.12 and a 12 month high of C$61.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.51.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

