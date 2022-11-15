BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of BLSFY traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. BlueScope Steel has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8284 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.96%.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

