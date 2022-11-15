Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is LDR Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,638,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,414 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 19.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $45,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

BXMT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,137. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

