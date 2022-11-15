BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Purchased by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,287.3% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,378,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,046 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 746,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 476,296 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 121.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 389,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 281,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 3,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,333. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

