BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the October 15th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.
NYSE:BGR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 95,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $13.72.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
