BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 30.0% in October

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,029,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 816,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 133,252 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $7,136,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 58,023 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.