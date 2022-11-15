BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Down 24.9% in October

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 673,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 41,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.8% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 90.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Up 1.3 %
BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.