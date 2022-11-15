BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Down 24.9% in October

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 673,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 41,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.8% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 87,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 90.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 3,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $279.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.