BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006023 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008421 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.