Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $254.34 million and approximately $13.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $14.52 or 0.00086987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00243142 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00065701 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

