Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of BITGF stock remained flat at $14.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Biotage AB has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.
About Biotage AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biotage AB (publ) (BITGF)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.