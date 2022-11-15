Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BITGF stock remained flat at $14.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Biotage AB has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

