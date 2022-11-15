BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $81.53

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.53 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 81.95 ($0.96), with a volume of 71714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($0.95).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,321.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.90.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.