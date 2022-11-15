BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Major Shareholder Sells $20,117.55 in Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 46,785 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $20,117.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,162,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,767.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,420 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $1,128.60.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 9,700 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $3,201.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,043 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $3,314.19.

On Friday, October 7th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 24,708 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $8,894.88.

On Monday, October 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,022 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $4,957.26.

On Friday, September 30th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 8,662 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $3,118.32.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,649 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $5,164.17.

On Monday, September 26th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 17,528 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $6,134.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,306 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $1,963.22.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,574 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $2,396.82.

Shares of PHGE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,976. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on BiomX from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHGE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BiomX by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of BiomX by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

