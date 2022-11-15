Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the October 15th total of 387,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Biomerica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA remained flat at $3.21 on Monday. 19,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of -0.53.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

About Biomerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,268 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

