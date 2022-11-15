Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Up 25.3% in October

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 431,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ BFRI remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 85,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,178. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 482.89% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
