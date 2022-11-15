Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Up 25.3% in October

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 431,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BFRI remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 85,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,178. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 482.89% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Biofrontera by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Biofrontera by 55.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

