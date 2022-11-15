Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Down 11.9% in October

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 25.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,648. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

