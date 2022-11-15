Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,424. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.