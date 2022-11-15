Bhavesh Mistry Acquires 37 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 37 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 402 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($174.78).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 396.10 ($4.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 386.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 370.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 444.02. British Land Company Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 317.80 ($3.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.63).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.34) to GBX 700 ($8.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 586.25 ($6.89).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

