Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Heinen acquired 23,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,103.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Frank Karbe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Heinen bought 23,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 41,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,588. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

