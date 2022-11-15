Bessemer Securities LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 30.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.39. 23,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at MetLife

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

