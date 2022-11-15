Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. CNB Bank lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.47. 6,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

