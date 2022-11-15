Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,268,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,462,000 after buying an additional 196,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

