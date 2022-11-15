Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.90.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,268,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,462,000 after buying an additional 196,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
