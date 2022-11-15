Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Cut to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNFT. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of BNFT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $356.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.63. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at $185,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

