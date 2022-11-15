Benchmark Cuts Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Price Target to $9.00

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Benchmark to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VORB traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 186,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,961. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Virgin Orbit has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $965.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Virgin Orbit had a negative net margin of 546.24% and a negative return on equity of 128.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Virgin Orbit by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

