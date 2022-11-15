Benchmark Cuts Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Price Target to $5.00

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

NYSE DM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $781.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 32.5% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 478,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

