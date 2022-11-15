Beldex Price Down 2% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. Beldex has a total market cap of $139.01 million and $2.08 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.09 or 0.07490527 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00079145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00062049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023711 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.