Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.81. 71,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.