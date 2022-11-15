Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Major Shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc Sells 10,176 Shares

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $166,072.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,401,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Townsend Battery Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,040 shares of Beam Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $79,546.80.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of Beam Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $83,241.90.

Beam Global Stock Up 7.1 %

BEEM traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 279,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,488. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beam Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beam Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Beam Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at $2,061,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 110.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

