BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €45.80 ($47.22) and last traded at €45.80 ($47.22). 18,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.35 ($48.81).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.93.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

