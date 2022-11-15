Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

