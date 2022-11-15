Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from CHF 84 to CHF 87 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

