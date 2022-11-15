Barrington Research Trims iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Target Price to $13.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 299,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

