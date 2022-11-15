Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,643. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $291.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.69.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

