Baron Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,124,000 after purchasing an additional 930,966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,818. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

