Baron Financial Group LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000.

VHT traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.15. 1,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,065. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

