Baron Financial Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. 8,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,746. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14.

