Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.53) price target on the stock.

Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

Shares of LON:ALFA opened at GBX 154.50 ($1.82) on Friday. Alfa Financial Software has a 1-year low of GBX 128 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 221 ($2.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £460.49 million and a PE ratio of 2,207.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66.

Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $3.00. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

