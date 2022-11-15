Barclays Lowers Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target to $4.00

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Down 5.8 %

EVTL opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertical Aerospace has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $18.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $198,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $501,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

