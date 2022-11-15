Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Update

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 155,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 74,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 377.0% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 420,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 332,584 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.