BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of BankUnited worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in BankUnited by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 663,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE BKU opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.21.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.